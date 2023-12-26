Left Menu

Kuwait says bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found

Iraqi authorities have found the bodies of a Kuwaiti and a Saudi national resident in Kuwait who went missing while on a hunting trip in a desert area of Iraq, Kuwait's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:15 IST
Iraqi authorities have found the bodies of a Kuwaiti and a Saudi national resident in Kuwait who went missing while on a hunting trip in a desert area of Iraq, Kuwait's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province," a foreign ministry statement, reported by state news agency KUNA, said.

It gave no further details. The desert region is known to be a hiding place for Islamic State militants who are still active, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the Iraqi authorities for their efforts and said they were in contact to investigate the case further.

