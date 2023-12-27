Left Menu

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:19 IST
Representative Image
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system 'Fatah-II', which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said.

The 'Fatah-II' is ''equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory,'' the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement.

The weapon system is ''capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres,'' it said.

The launch was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, it added.

In October end, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Ghauri Weapon System, a week after holding the flight test of the ballistic missile Ababeel Weapon System.

In August 2021, Pakistan had conducted a successful test of indigenously developed Fatah-1 guided multi-launch rocket system (MLRS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

