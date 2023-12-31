Left Menu

Three terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:47 IST
At least three terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, ISPR said.

The security forces picked up the movement of the three terrorists when they were trying to infiltrate the border in Bajaur tribal district's Batwar area and shot them dead after an exchange of fire, the army's media wing said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

In another incident that took place late Saturday night, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani border post in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

The troops responded by causing considerable losses to the terrorists.

A soldier was also killed during the exchange of fire.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

