New year celebrations pass off peacefully in Chennai

The new year celebrations in Chennai city passed off peacefully with as many as 18,000 personnel deployed for the safety and security of the general public, Greater Chennai Police said on Monday.No untoward incidents were reported amid heightened vigil by 18,000 personnel including officers and men besides 1,500 Home Guards in Greater Chennai police limits, an official release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
No untoward incidents were reported amid heightened vigil by 18,000 personnel including officers and men besides 1,500 Home Guards in Greater Chennai police limits, an official release said. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected security arrangements in the city and interacted with the public. At the stroke of midnight, near the Labour statue point on the Marina beachfront, the city police chief cut the 'new year, 2024 cake' in the presence of general public and police personnel.

Rathore distributed the cake to the people and conveyed his new year wishes to everyone.

