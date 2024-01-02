Left Menu

Dalit woman, raped, hanged by cop in Agra

RK Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Chhata, said, Raghvendra Singh 27, a police constable posted in Agra has been arrested in the murder of a 25-year-old woman who was found hanging in his rented room in Belanganj under the limits of Chhata Police Station in Agra city. Agra Police has booked the constable under sections 306, 376 and SCST Act of IPC, he said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:38 IST
A 25-year-old Dalit woman was raped and strangled allegedly by a Uttar Pradesh Police Constable posted in Agra, police here said on Tuesday. The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the policeman's rented room on December 29, they said. According to police, the woman had visited the constable's rented room in Agra a day before the incident. RK Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chhata, said, ''Raghvendra Singh (27), a police constable posted in Agra has been arrested in the murder of a 25-year-old woman who was found hanging in his rented room in Belanganj under the limits of Chhata Police Station in Agra city.'' Agra Police has booked the constable under sections 306, 376 and SC/ST Act of IPC, he said. The post mortem report revealed hanging as the cause of death. ''Constable Raghavendra Singh is a native of Jhansi and was living in rented accommodation in Belanganj. The two were known to each other from the past. The girl was working at a Kidney Centre in Gurugram,'' RK Singh said.

The officer said that on the day of the incident Singh had come to his office but left early. Later he informed his colleagues about the incident. He was arrested on Sunday on the complaint of the family members of the woman.

According to her brother, the two had taken training for nursing in Jhansi and had been in touch since.

''We had even visited the home of Raghvendra Singh, but his family refused our offer of marriage. But he was in touch with my sister,'' he said.

