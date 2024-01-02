SIA searches house in Jammu in terror financing case
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Agency on Tuesday searched a house in the city in connection with a terror financing case, officials said.
The raid was conducted at a house in the Belicharana area in the outskirts of Jammu, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belicharana
- Jammu
- Special Investigation Agency
Advertisement