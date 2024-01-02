Ukrainian attack injures man in Russia's Belgorod - governor

One man was seriously wounded on Tuesday in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, according to the governor of the region of the same name, adjoining northern Ukraine. Russian air defence systems shot down four "air targets" that had been approaching the city, Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, not specifying what the targets were. Emergencies services were inspecting for damage, he added.

Heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian captal Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed four people on Tuesday and wounded 92, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Monday that Ukrainian bombardment of Belgorod on Saturday, in which Russia says 25 civilians were killed, "will not go unpunished".

Since Friday, when Moscow carried out what Kyiv said was its heaviest night of bombing since the war began almost two years ago, Ukraine says Russia has launched well over 300 attack drones and missiles of various kinds at cities across Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the Russian and Ukrainian reports.

