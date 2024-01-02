Plea filed in SC seeks urgent implementation of women's reservation law

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent and time-bound implementation of the women's reservation law to ensure 33 per cent quota for them in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The plea filed by advocate Yogamaya MG contends there is an urgent need for timely implementation of the new law in the upcoming general elections in 2024 because, without expeditious action, its intended benefits for women in the political arena will be lost.

''The Women's Reservation Act, 2023 was passed with uncertainty in its implementation. That the petitioner seeks the intervention of this court to ensure that the Constitutional mandate of fair representation for women is expeditiously realised,'' it said.

Officially known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the law provides for reservation of one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies for women. The law will, however, not be implemented immediately. It will come into force after a new census has been conducted based on which delimitation will be undertaken to reserve seats for women.

Yogamaya MG said in her petition that any delay in its application will compromise the principles of democracy.

''Despite the unanimous passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, there has been a significant delay in its implementation. The lack of tangible progress or a clear road-map for implementation raises concerns about the sincerity of the authorities in giving effect to this vital legislative measure,'' she said in the petition.

On September 21, the watershed bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received parliamentary approval, with the Rajya Sabha voting unanimously in its favour.

Congress leader Jaya Thakur has also filed a petition before the top court seeking immediate implementation of the 128th Constitution (Amendment) Act-the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam- before the 2024 general election.

The new law, however, needs the approval of a majority of the state assemblies. The 33 per cent reservation for women will not apply to the Rajya Sabha and state legislative councils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)