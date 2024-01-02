Sudan's paramilitary RSF say it is open to immediate ceasefire via talks
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:00 IST
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said in a statement it signed with the Taqadum civilian coalition that it was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through negotiations with the Sudanese army.
The army was also invited to sign the same declaration, RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said, adding the document could lay the basis for peace negotiations to end a more than nine-month war.
