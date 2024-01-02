Haniyeh says Hamas has delivered its position to Qatar and Egypt
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the movement had delivered its position to Qatar and Egypt which is based on "a complete cessation of the aggression" against the Palestinians, helping them and responding to their rightful demands.
"Hostages will not be released except under the resistance's conditions," Haniyeh said.
