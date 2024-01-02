Left Menu

Italy's Meloni urged to discipline lawmaker over New Year's gun incident

Emanuele Pozzolo, who is a member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, said the small revolver from which the bullet came belonged to him but has denied discharging the weapon himself. The shot slightly injured the son-in-law of a member of the security team who were with a junior justice minister attending the same event to bring in the new year in the northern Italian village of Rosazza.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:08 IST
Italy's Meloni urged to discipline lawmaker over New Year's gun incident
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faced calls on Tuesday to punish a lawmaker from her party after a bystander was injured by a shot fired from his gun at a New Year's celebration. Emanuele Pozzolo, who is a member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, said the small revolver from which the bullet came belonged to him but has denied discharging the weapon himself.

The shot slightly injured the son-in-law of a member of the security team who were with a junior justice minister attending the same event to bring in the new year in the northern Italian village of Rosazza. Local police are investigating the incident. Pozzolo had a licence for the gun but opposition politicians are asking why he decided to take it to a New Year's party.

"These incompetents are a danger to the safety of those who meet them, let alone the interests of the country," said Elly Schlein, leader of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party. The right-wing Brothers of Italy said in a statement that unspecified action would be taken against Pozzolo if he was found to have done wrong but condemned efforts to use the incident to attack the party politically. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024