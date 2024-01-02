Left Menu

Amit Shah reviews area domination plan of security agencies in J&K to eliminate threat of terrorism

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:42 IST
Shri Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on the security situation of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, in wake of recent terror attack there. National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Director (IB), Heads of CAPFs, Chief Secretary & DGP, UT of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting held in New Delhi.

 

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism. While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of terror eco-system. He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism.

 

Union Home Minister stressed all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter- terror operations. Shri Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

 

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law & order situation.

