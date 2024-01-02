Pune: Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3 crore stolen from shop

Unidentified persons stole gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 3 crore from a jewellery shop situated in a bustling market area in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred in the wee hours of Monday, was captured on CCTV cameras. Police suspect the involvement of someone who had access to the original keys of the shop and at least three persons in the crime. The footage shows a person wearing a hoodie barging into the jewellery shop in Ravivar Peth after opening its main shutter. The person then opened the safe, took out jewellery and cash, and stuffed them into a bag.

A senior officer said thieves used duplicate or remade keys to open the main shutter of the shop, the inside door, and the safe. ''The stolen items include 5 kg gold and Rs 10 lakh cash collectively worth around Rs 3 crore. We suspect the involvement of at least three persons in the crime,'' he added.

Police are working on different leads and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

