Minor commits suicide after allegedly being raped in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:58 IST
A pregnant minor, who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, died after she consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the tribal girl, who was unmarried, delivered a stillborn baby and died during treatment on Monday.

In her statement to the police, the victim had accused a 21-year-old youth living in her neighbouring village of raping her, Acting Additional Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Meena said.

He said that on the basis of the statement, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members of the girl. ''On receiving information that the girl had consumed poison, the police admitted her to the hospital... The tribal girl was 7-8 months pregnant. She had consumed poison on December 31 and died on Monday during treatment,'' Meena said.

Police officials said the accused was also from the same community and the victim could not give information on when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

