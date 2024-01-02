Man booked for raping and impregnating teenage girl

Left Menu

Police have registered an offence against a man from Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her, an official said on Tuesday.The case against the accused, Omkar 20, was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by the victims mother under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, he said. The accused developed friendship with the victim.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:24 IST
The case against the accused, Omkar (20), was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused is absconding and an operation has been launched to trace him, the official said. The accused developed friendship with the victim. But when he refused his love proposal, he raped her in March 2023, leaving her eight months pregnant, he said, adding that a probe into the crime was on.

