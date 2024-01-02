Left Menu

UP: Boy dies after falling into water tank in Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:27 IST
UP: Boy dies after falling into water tank in Bijnor
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old mute boy died after falling into a water tank in Mandaveli police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim Faiz had been missing since Monday afternoon and could not be found after a lot of searching, SHO Mandavali Sudeshpal said.

Police found CCTV footage in which Faiz was seen with a 10-year-old child who told police that he fell into a water tank on an empty plot on Monday, the SHO said. The body was taken out from the tank on Tuesday, he said.

