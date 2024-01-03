Left Menu

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view.After learning about the attack on the police personnel, another team of the Surat police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Parmar said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:05 IST
Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held
  • Country:
  • India

An agitation by truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday with the protesters attacking a police constable, following which 23 persons were arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Magdalla Port on Dumas road when a large number of truck drivers blocked the road demanding withdrawal of the new law on hit-and-run cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Rajesh Parmar said. The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police. ''Truck drivers blocked the road as part of their protest and also stopped a bus passing from that route. To control the situation and clear the road, a PCR van of Surat police rushed to the spot. As soon as that vehicle reached the spot, the protestors attacked our constable and thrashed him,'' Parmar said. In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view.

After learning about the attack on the police personnel, another team of the Surat police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Parmar said. ''We have lodged an FIR against a mob of 40 persons and arrested 23 of them from the spot on the charges of rioting and assaulting an on-duty policeman,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024