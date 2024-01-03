UN Security Council likely to meet Wednesday on Red Sea, says French UN envoy
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:13 IST
The U.N. Security Council may meet as early as Wednesday on the situation in the Red Sea, the French ambassador to the United Nations, whose country assumed the council presidency, said on Tuesday.
"It's likely the council will meet on the issue sooner, probably even tomorrow," Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference when asked about the international response to attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Red Sea shipping.
"The situation is bad," he said. "There is a repetition of violations and military actions in this area."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Sea
- Nicolas de Riviere
- Yemen
- The U.N. Security Council
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon announces new international mission to counter attacks on commercial vessels in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis attacked two ships in southern Red Sea on Dec 18, says US
WRAPUP 2-US-led Red Sea patrol force formed in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians
Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for Red Sea attacks