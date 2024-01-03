Malta-flagged container ship reported seeing three explosions towards its port quarter off Yemen - Ambrey
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday that a Malta-flagged container ship reported seeing three explosions towards its port quarter, 15 miles (24 km) southwest of Yemen's Mocha. Ambrey said it understood that three missiles had been fired from the direction of Yemen's Taiz Governorate.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:16 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday that a Malta-flagged container ship reported seeing three explosions towards its port quarter, 15 miles (24 km) southwest of Yemen's Mocha. Ambrey said the master was heard over VHF, calling a coalition warship.
It said a nearby vessel reported seeing a small boat, about 50 metres (160 feet) in length, and with two lights, within 1 mile (1.6 km) of the incident location soon afterwards. Ambrey said it understood that three missiles had been fired from the direction of Yemen's Taiz Governorate.
