Montana appealing ruling that blocked state from barring TikTok use
- Country:
- United States
Montana said on Tuesday it was appealing a decision by a U.S. judge in November to block Montana's first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short-video sharing app TikTok.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a notice that the state is appealing the ruling to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
Montana's ban had been set to take effect Jan. 1 but U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on Nov. 30 issued a preliminary injunction to block the ban on the Chinese-owned app, saying Montana's law "violates the Constitution in more ways than one" and "oversteps state power."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- TikTok
- Chinese
- Austin Knudsen
- Donald Molloy
- Constitution
- Montana
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports another suspected Chinese weather balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Taiwan reports another Chinese balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Beijing ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia - Chinese envoy to Moscow
Singapore Chinese cab driver fined for abusing lady assuming her to be Indian
Indian SME pips Chinese competitors to bag Rs 100 cr contract from Russian shipyard