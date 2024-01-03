Montana appealing ruling that blocked state from barring TikTok use

Montana said on Tuesday it was appealing a decision by a U.S. judge in November to block Montana's first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short-video sharing app TikTok.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a notice that the state is appealing the ruling to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Montana's ban had been set to take effect Jan. 1 but U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on Nov. 30 issued a preliminary injunction to block the ban on the Chinese-owned app, saying Montana's law "violates the Constitution in more ways than one" and "oversteps state power."

