Left Menu

ED raids in Jharkhand, Rajasthan in illegal mining case

According to sources, the central probe agency has carried out searches at the residences of Abhishek Prasad, press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Rajendra Dubey, DSP Hazaribag. Sleuths of the investigating agency also searched the residences of Sahib Ganj district collector in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, sources added.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 09:24 IST
ED raids in Jharkhand, Rajasthan in illegal mining case
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are conducting searches at over 10 locations in Jharkhand and Rajasthan in connection with an illegal mining and money laundering case, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, the central probe agency has carried out searches at the residences of Abhishek Prasad, press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Rajendra Dubey, DSP Hazaribag. Sleuths of the investigating agency also searched the residences of Sahib Ganj district collector in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, sources added. Despite repeated attempts, ED officials could not be contacted for their comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024