ED raids in Jharkhand, Rajasthan in illegal mining case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are conducting searches at over 10 locations in Jharkhand and Rajasthan in connection with an illegal mining and money laundering case, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, the central probe agency has carried out searches at the residences of Abhishek Prasad, press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Rajendra Dubey, DSP Hazaribag. Sleuths of the investigating agency also searched the residences of Sahib Ganj district collector in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, sources added. Despite repeated attempts, ED officials could not be contacted for their comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)