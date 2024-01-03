Left Menu

Missing teenage girl's body recovered in frozen form in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:54 IST
Missing teenage girl's body recovered in frozen form in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The body of a missing teenage girl was on Wednesday recovered in frozen form in Ladakh's Zanaskar area of Kargil district, police said. The 18-year-old girl named Stanzin Dolkar went missing in Zanaskar area on November 26 last year following which the police registered a case of missing on the complaint of her father.

The body was recovered in frozen form from Zanaskar river following information provided by some locals, police said.

The police and other agencies had earlier conducted extensive search operation but failed to get any clue about her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

