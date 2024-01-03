Left Menu

Iran's state TV reports 2 explosions during the death anniversary of Quds Force leader Soleimani

Irans state TV is reporting that two explosions have occurred in the central city of Kerman during the fourth death anniversary of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Irans elite Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.State TV said two explosions were heard near Soleimanis burial place on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:56 IST
Iran's state TV reports 2 explosions during the death anniversary of Quds Force leader Soleimani
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's state TV is reporting that two explosions have occurred in the central city of Kerman during the fourth death anniversary of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

State TV said two explosions were heard near Soleimani's burial place on Wednesday afternoon. It gave no details on what caused the explosion.

State TV said several people were injured in a stampede after the explosions. It said groups were deployed to the scene.

The live broadcast had showed thousands of mourners participating in the death anniversary, with ambulances on site.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran's regional military activities and is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024