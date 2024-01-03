13 rescued from drowning off Goa beaches over extended New Year weekend
Thirteen people have been saved from drowning in the sea off various beaches across Goa over the extended New Year weekend, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said on Wednesday. Of these, two were intoxicated, he said.The agency, Drishti Marine, also responded to six first-aid emergencies across Goas coastal belt, the spokesperson added.
Thirteen people have been saved from drowning in the sea off various beaches across Goa over the extended New Year weekend, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said on Wednesday. Six missing children were also traced during this period and reunited with their families, said a spokesperson of the agency.
Five separate double rescues were carried out involving two young boys, a middle-aged couple, two men from Gujarat, two youngsters from Karnataka and two men from Uttar Pradesh off different beaches, he said.
The other rescues were of a 22-year-old tourist from Rajasthan, a 34-year-old resident of Karnataka, and a 27-year-old man from Punjab. Of these, two were intoxicated, he said.
The agency, Drishti Marine, also responded to six "first-aid emergencies" across Goa's coastal belt, the spokesperson added.
