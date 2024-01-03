Left Menu

CMA CGM says ship off Yemen coast unharmed

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:36 IST
  • France

French shipping firm CMA CGM said on Wednesday that its CMA CGM Tage container ship was unharmed and suffered "no incident" after Yemen's Houthis said they "targeted" the ship.

The CMA CGM spokesperson said the ship was headed for Egypt, denying the Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea comment that it was bound for Israel.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.

