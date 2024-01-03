Left Menu

UP man arrested for provocative social media posts on Ram temple in Ayodhya

Updated: 03-01-2024 21:24 IST
UP man arrested for provocative social media posts on Ram temple in Ayodhya
The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a 24-year-old man from Jhansi for allegedly making provocative social media posts related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the ATS, Zibran Makrani, a resident of Mukaryana under the City Police Station limits of Jhansi district, was arrested on Tuesday.

Makrani, a hafiz, made provocative posts on social media.

''Several objectionable posts and screen shots shared by him with other people provoking them to take revenge for the demolition of Babri mosque were also recovered from the phone of the accused,'' the statement read.

The ATS lodged a case under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the grounds of religion) and 505(2) (statements promoting hatred and enmity between two classes) against the accused and arrested him.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.

