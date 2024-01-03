Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Mexico tracing phone signals in search for 31 kidnapped migrants

Mexican authorities are tracing phone signals as they intensify their search for the 31 migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia and other nations kidnapped in the northern Tamaulipas state, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Wednesday. Gunmen on Saturday snatched the migrants from a bus that departed the industrial city of Monterrey destined for Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Mexico tracing phone signals in search for 31 kidnapped migrants

Mexican authorities are tracing phone signals as they intensify their search for the 31 migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia and other nations kidnapped in the northern Tamaulipas state, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Gunmen on Saturday snatched the migrants from a bus that departed the industrial city of Monterrey destined for Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. Rodriguez said the kidnapping was "unusual" due to the large number of victims, adding authorities are retracing phone signals and last known movements of the migrants to find them.

A record number of migrants traveled across Central America and Mexico in 2023 aiming to reach the United States, fleeing poverty, violence, climate change, and conflict. The border state of Tamaulipas has faced serious security challenges as organized crime groups battle for control of trafficking routes for drugs and migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024