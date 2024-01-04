Local Hezbollah official, three other Hezbollah members killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon -two security sources

A local Hezbollah official and three other members of the Iran-aligned group were killed late on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters.

The strike brought the death toll in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday to nine Hezbollah members in one of the deadliest days for the group since it began exchanging cross-border fire with Israel in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)