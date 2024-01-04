Another warning to Houthis over Red Sea attacks should not be anticipated -US official

Another warning from the United States and its allies to Houthis launching attacks against shipping in the Red Sea should not be anticipated, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official spoke after the United States and its allies released a joint statement warning of consequences should the Houthis refuse to stop their attacks.

