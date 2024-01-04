Left Menu

Another warning to Houthis over Red Sea attacks should not be anticipated -US official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 03:56 IST
Another warning from the United States and its allies to Houthis launching attacks against shipping in the Red Sea should not be anticipated, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official spoke after the United States and its allies released a joint statement warning of consequences should the Houthis refuse to stop their attacks.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Jonathan Landay and Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

