Escalating Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Oil Supply

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have exchanged fresh strikes, posing significant threats to global oil supplies. The conflict has compelled hundreds of thousands of Yemenis to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge across the Red Sea.

Tragedy struck as debris from a drone attack killed a Yemeni national in Saudi Arabia, marking the first fatality announced by Riyadh amidst the ongoing barrage of Houthi attacks that have injured scores. Meanwhile, global crude prices remain elevated, exacerbating economic strains worldwide.

In a bid to navigate the geopolitical upheaval, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to extend military aid to Saudi Arabia, while hopes for negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to quell the war remain stalled. The strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, crucial chokepoints for oil transport, remain in the crosshairs of this unfolding crisis.