Left Menu

Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march

The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:33 IST
Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the Youth Congress and KSU on Thursday staged a march towards Thekkinkadu Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of women a day ago, protesting the cutting of branches of a banyan tree near the venue. The BJP workers countered the Youth Congress-Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists march, intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

Congress sources said the protest was in response to the cutting of branches of the banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme here on Wednesday. The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.

The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot. The police had to use force to disperse the two groups and restore order in the area.

The Youth Congress workers alleged that the BJP activists had arrived there armed with sticks, intending to attack them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024