Rashmi Shukla becomes Maharashtra's new DGP

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was appointed as Maharashtra's new Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday.

The state home department issued an order to this effect.

Shukla, an Indian Police Service officer of 1988 batch, was posted as director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal on deputation.

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was holding additional charge as DGP Maharashtra after earlier DGP Rajnish Seth retired on December 31.

