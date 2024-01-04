Left Menu

Vatican moves to calm bishops over same-sex blessings approval

Updated: 04-01-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:30 IST
The Vatican on Thursday moved to calm Catholic bishops in some countries who have reacted negatively to last month's approval of blessings for same-sex couples, telling them that the measure cannot be seen as "heretical" or "blasphemous".

In a five-page statement, the Vatican's doctrinal office also acknowledged that such blessings could be "imprudent" in some countries where gay people who receive them might become targets of violence, or incur prison or even death.

Catholic bishops in some countries, particularly in Africa, have expressed perplexity and various degrees of dissent over the Dec. 18 declaration.

