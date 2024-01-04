Left Menu

J-K SIA attaches properties of 2 accused in narco-terror case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:57 IST
J-K SIA attaches properties of 2 accused in narco-terror case
The State Investigation Agency on Thursday attached properties of two people in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a narco-terror case, officials said here.

The SIA executed the attachment orders issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Srinagar, against Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Larkipora in the Pulwama district's Awantipora, as he is absconding, the officials said.

They said land measuring nearly 5,500 square feet, Bhat's share in the joint property, was attached by the SIA.

In a similar action, SIA sleuths attached five kanals of land belonging to accused Abdul Rashid Mir at Amarngarh in Sopore area of the Baramulla district, the officials said.

