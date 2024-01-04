Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:15 IST
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
A 37-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai has been duped of nearly Rs 19 lakh in a cryptocurrency fraud, police said on Thursday.

The victim, who registered a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police on Wednesday, fell prey to an elaborate cryptocurrency scam orchestrated by three alleged fraudsters last month, they said.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, said a Cyber Police official.

The victim was contacted by the fraudsters through a WhatsApp number and a Telegram ID and they convinced him to invest in a cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset used as an alternative payment method, by promising lucrative returns, he said.

The Navi Mumbai resident, trusting the purported investment opportunity, ended up transferring Rs 18,90,000 to various bank accounts given by the fraudsters between December 7 and 11, said the police official.

As the victim eagerly awaited returns on his investment, the accused stopped communicating with him, leading the former to lodge a complaint with the Cyber Police.

The Cyber Police are utilizing technological means to trace the fraudsters and retrieve the defrauded amount, said the official.

