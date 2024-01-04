Glass merchant arrested from northeast Delhi for thrashing Pakistani refugee

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and trying to run over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Dilshad Ansari was arrested from New Usmanpur on Thursday, they said.

In January, two men were booked for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area.

The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said. The two then tried to run him over with their car, he added.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Police said that Ansari confessed he was driving the car when the incident took place. The other person in the car was his maternal brother Majhar, who lives in the city's Dayalpur area.

The cousins are in the business of broken glass in Jagjit Nagar.

Police said teams have been formed to nab Majhar.

