Left Menu

Glass merchant arrested from northeast Delhi for thrashing Pakistani refugee

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and trying to run over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.Mohammad Dilshad Ansari was arrested from New Usmanpur on Thursday, they said.In January, two men were booked for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area.The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:18 IST
Glass merchant arrested from northeast Delhi for thrashing Pakistani refugee
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and trying to run over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Dilshad Ansari was arrested from New Usmanpur on Thursday, they said.

In January, two men were booked for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area.

The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said. The two then tried to run him over with their car, he added.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Police said that Ansari confessed he was driving the car when the incident took place. The other person in the car was his maternal brother Majhar, who lives in the city's Dayalpur area.

The cousins are in the business of broken glass in Jagjit Nagar.

Police said teams have been formed to nab Majhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024