Meeting with leading companies on augmenting solar energy adoption in PRIs held

Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj chaired a meeting to discuss the adoption of solar energy in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The meeting delved into crucial aspects. Discussions revolved around the development of sustainable business models for solar initiatives at the grassroots level and strategies for aggregating demand within Panchayats to streamline the adoption process.

During the meeting, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj opined that a focused effort would be essential to implement the Solar Systems in Panchayats and this could be enabled through active participation of all stakeholders. He also suggested that Panchayats, which are developing thematic plans under Theme 5 ‘Clean and Green Villages’, could be prioritized for installing solar systems on commercial basis. He further pointed out that five states currently have a larger number of Panchayats which have taken the Sankalp for “Clean and Green”, and efforts could accordingly be initiated here.

Against the backdrop of the Prime Minister's commitment at the COP 26 Summit and acknowledging India's significant potential in renewable energy, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is driving substantial efforts to realize the vision of 'Gram Urja Swaraj.' This strategic push aims to contribute to the national agenda of sustainable and clean energy by promoting the adoption of renewable energy in PRIs.

Key participants included representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Solar Energy Corporation of India, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), a leading solar industry body, actively participated in the meeting, along with representatives from companies including Tata Power, SunMaster, Axis Energy, IB Solar, Ahasolar, and Aerocompact, contributing to the dialogue.

General Secretary, NSEFI, Shri Deepak Gupta welcomed the initiative of the Ministry and suggested development of pilot projects in selected Panchayats across the country, as case studies for different business models.

(With Inputs from PIB)