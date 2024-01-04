Left Menu

Nepal halts work permits to Russia and Ukraine after death of Nepali citizens fighting for Russian army

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:07 IST
Nepal halts work permits to Russia and Ukraine after death of Nepali citizens fighting for Russian army
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government has suspended the issuance of work permits to its citizens to travel to Russia and Ukraine following the death of at least 10 Nepalese citizens who joined the Russian Army in the ongoing war between the two neighbours, media reports said on Thursday.

Nepal's Department of Foreign Employment, in a notice, said that the matter was of serious concern as several Nepali youths were being illegally recruited into the Russian Army, My Republica newspaper reported.

''The DoFE has stopped the approval of work permits to Russians and the Ukranians because of the reports of deaths of Nepali citizens joining the Russian Army. Lately, Nepali youths are being illegally recruited into the Russian Army. So far, 10 Nepalis serving in the Russian Army have died,'' the report said.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a full-scale war since February 2022.

At least 10 Nepali nationals serving in the Russian Army have been confirmed killed so far while fighting Ukrainian forces.

According to Milan Raj Tuladhar, the Nepali ambassador to Russia, it is estimated that around 150–200 Nepali nationals have been serving in the Russian Army, according to another report by The Kathmandu Post.

On December 4 last year, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the government had information that some Nepali nationals are serving in the Ukrainian Army too.

However, the government does not have exact data on how many Nepali citizens are currently serving in the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

The government has asked the Russian government to repatriate Nepalese currently serving in Russian forces as soon as possible, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the ministry had stated that diplomatic efforts are on to rescue and repatriate Bibek Khatri, who was fighting for Russia and has been captured by the Ukrainian Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024