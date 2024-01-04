Over 50 lances of President's Bodyguard presented to Egyptian envoy

More than 50 lances, or 'ballam', of the President's Bodyguard were presented to Egyptian ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed here on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A lance is a long spear used by a mounted warrior or cavalry soldier.

At a brief function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajesh Verma, the secretary to the president, handed over more than 50 lances of the President's Bodyguard to the envoy.

The government of Egypt had requested for the lances, which are commonly used in that country too, according to the statement.

The nine-foot-nine-inch-long lances adorn a red-and-white pennon symbolising blood over surrender – the ethos of the regiment.

The President's Bodyguard is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, having been raised as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard) in 1773. On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

''The riders of PBG make ballam with own hands – as a tradition in the regiment,'' the statement added.

