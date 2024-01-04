Left Menu

Over 50 lances of President's Bodyguard presented to Egyptian envoy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:23 IST
Over 50 lances of President's Bodyguard presented to Egyptian envoy
  • Country:
  • India

More than 50 lances, or 'ballam', of the President's Bodyguard were presented to Egyptian ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed here on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A lance is a long spear used by a mounted warrior or cavalry soldier.

At a brief function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajesh Verma, the secretary to the president, handed over more than 50 lances of the President's Bodyguard to the envoy.

The government of Egypt had requested for the lances, which are commonly used in that country too, according to the statement.

The nine-foot-nine-inch-long lances adorn a red-and-white pennon symbolising blood over surrender – the ethos of the regiment.

The President's Bodyguard is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, having been raised as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard) in 1773. On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

''The riders of PBG make ballam with own hands – as a tradition in the regiment,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024