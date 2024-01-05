EU's Borrell to travel to Lebanon to discuss situation at Israeli-Lebanese border
EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be in Lebanon from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7 to discuss the situation at the Israeli-Lebanese border and the importance of avoiding regional escalation, the EU said in a statement on Friday.
"(Borrell) will re-emphasise the need to advance diplomatic efforts with regional leaders", the statement said.
