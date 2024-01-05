Search operations launched in J-K's Poonch district
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces launched cordon and search operations (CASO) in several villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement in the area, officials said.
The operations are underway in villages in the border belt of Mendhar sub-division, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement