Odisha: Three security personnel injured in IED blast

Three jawans of the elite Special Operation Group SOG on Friday suffered injuries in an IED blast plated by suspected Maoists at Batepanga forest on the border of Odishas Boudh and Kandhamal districts, a police officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:55 IST
Three jawans of the elite Special Operation Group (SOG) on Friday suffered injuries in an IED blast plated by suspected Maoists at Batepanga forest on the border of Odisha's Boudh and Kandhamal districts, a police officer said. The incident took place when an SOG team was conducting a combing operation following a tip-off regarding movement of Maoists in the area. ''All the three jawans have suffered minor injuries and they have become part of the operation after first aid,'' IG Operations, Dev Dutta Singh, told PTI. Boudh Superintendent of Police, Raj Prasad, said that the operation has been intensified as it is suspected that the red rebels were present in the forest. On December 23 last year, an exchange of fire between the security personnel and the Maoists took place at Nalikumbha forest in Manmunda area in Boudh district.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

