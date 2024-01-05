Odisha: Three security personnel injured in IED blast

Three jawans of the elite Special Operation Group (SOG) on Friday suffered injuries in an IED blast plated by suspected Maoists at Batepanga forest on the border of Odisha's Boudh and Kandhamal districts, a police officer said. The incident took place when an SOG team was conducting a combing operation following a tip-off regarding movement of Maoists in the area. ''All the three jawans have suffered minor injuries and they have become part of the operation after first aid,'' IG Operations, Dev Dutta Singh, told PTI. Boudh Superintendent of Police, Raj Prasad, said that the operation has been intensified as it is suspected that the red rebels were present in the forest. On December 23 last year, an exchange of fire between the security personnel and the Maoists took place at Nalikumbha forest in Manmunda area in Boudh district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)