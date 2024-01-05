Left Menu

EU allocates €100,000 humanitarian aid package to help Tanzania's landslides and floods victims

The aid will include provision of food, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, health and protection services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:40 IST
EU allocates €100,000 humanitarian aid package to help Tanzania's landslides and floods victims
Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union has announced a humanitarian aid package of €100,000 to help the people affected by the recent landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Mount Hanang and other parts of Tanzania.

The funds will be used to support the Tanzania Red Cross Society in delivering emergency relief and recovery assistance to 44,000 households in the most affected regions of Manyara, Dar es Salaam, Kigoma, Kagera, Geita and Unguja.

The aid will include provision of food, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, health and protection services.

The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Tanzania in this difficult time and remains committed to supporting them in overcoming the humanitarian crisis. 

(With Inputs from APO)

