Left Menu

Argentina government to raise $3.2 bln via debt sale to central bank

Argentina's cash-strapped government will raise $3.2 billion in hard currency in order to meet debt repayments via an issuance of 10-year bills to the central bank, according to a decree in the official gazette on Friday. The new administration of libertarian president Javier Milei is battling against the country's worst economic crises in two decades, including inflation racing towards 200%, a lack of foreign currency reserves and rising poverty.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:37 IST
Argentina government to raise $3.2 bln via debt sale to central bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's cash-strapped government will raise $3.2 billion in hard currency in order to meet debt repayments via an issuance of 10-year bills to the central bank, according to a decree in the official gazette on Friday.

The new administration of libertarian president Javier Milei is battling against the country's worst economic crises in two decades, including inflation racing towards 200%, a lack of foreign currency reserves and rising poverty. The government is also expected to meet a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, looking to hammer out an agreement on a delayed review of the South American country's $44 billion program.

Analysts say that the IMF meeting is a key step towards Argentina unlocking the next tranche of financing from the Washington-based lender, estimated at around $3 billion. Argentina recently paid some $920 million to the IMF and faces an upcoming capital payment to the organization for about $1.95 billion in mid-January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024