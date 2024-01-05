Left Menu

US EPA to hold hearing on California 2035 EV sales mandate plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 22:08 IST
US EPA to hold hearing on California 2035 EV sales mandate plan
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a hearing next week on California's plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB), which approved the plan in August 2022, in May asked the EPA to approve a waiver under the Clean Air Act to implement its new rules that set yearly rising zero emission vehicle requirements starting in 2026 and would end the sales of vehicles only powered by gasoline by 2035 and have been adopted by numerous other states. EPA is holding a Jan. 10 hearing and will take public comments through Feb. 27 on California's request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024