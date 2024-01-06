Turkish court rules to arrest 15 people suspected of ties to Israel's Mossad
Turkey has harshly criticised Israel for its bombardment of Gaza in its war with Hamas, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly exchanging barbs last week.
- Country:
- Turkey
A Turkish court decided on Friday to formally arrest 15 people and deport eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Turkey, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber. Turkish authorities detained 34 people earlier this week after warning Israel of "serious consequences" if it tried to hunt down members of the militant group Hamas living outside Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.
TRT Haber's story provided no details about what the court decided for the remaining 11 people who were initially detained. Turkey, unlike most of its Western allies and some Arab nations, does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
Police raided locations in eight provinces to capture the suspects as part of the investigation carried out by the MIT intelligence agency and the Istanbul prosecutor's counter-terrorism bureau. Turkey has harshly criticised Israel for its bombardment of Gaza in its war with Hamas, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly exchanging barbs last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel President Herzog tells Christian leaders Hamas attack was against Christianity
Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza Strip say the number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 20,000, reports AP.
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
Biden 'heartbroken' that American believed kidnapped by Hamas is dead