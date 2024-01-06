Yemen's Houthi official to BBC: Any country to involve with U.S.-led Red Sea coalition will lose maritime security
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said that any country to involve itself with the United States-led Red Sea coalition will lose its maritime security and be targeted.
Al-Houthi made the comments on Friday in an interview with the BBC.
