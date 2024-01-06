UK finance minister Hunt: Red Sea shipping attacks may impact British economy
Attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes could have an impact on the British economy through rising prices, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday.
Asked whether the attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen could mean rising prices in Britain, Hunt told the BBC: "It may have an impact and we'll watch it very, very carefully."
