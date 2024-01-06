Fresh resolution seeking the holding of elections on Feb 8 was submitted in Pakistan’s Senate

Terming as “unconstitutional and undemocratic,” the resolution passed by the Senate on Friday seeking a delay in the scheduled February 8 polls, a new resolution was submitted to it on Saturday emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensuring the timely conduct of the elections.

The development comes less than 24 hours after the Senate on Friday approved a non-binding resolution seeking a delay in the general election, citing cold weather and security concerns leading to an increase in the political uncertainty ahead of the planned polls on February 8.

According to Dawn.com, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a fresh resolution in the Senate secretariat, urging that polls should be conducted on time.

However, the inclusion of the resolution in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Senate remains uncertain, as the date for the session has not been confirmed, the report said.

“I introduce this resolution in the House, asserting that conducting elections is a constitutional requirement. It is the fundamental responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure the timely holding of elections,” the report quoted the draft of the resolution.

The resolution further stated that a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the polls was in the field while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced that elections would be held on February 8.

The Dawn report termed the resolution passed on Friday by the Senate seeking a delay in polls as ''unconstitutional and undemocratic'' and that the JI senator’s resolution emphasised that “the Senate lacked the authority to act contrary to constitutional mandates.” “Therefore, this resolution calls for the insistence that free and fair elections be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it asserted. It also called for ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.

“It urged the nullification of the resolution passed by the upper house on Friday,” the report said.

On Friday, the resolution, which was tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament was passed when just 14 lawmakers out of 100 members were present.

The move was slammed as “unconstitutional” by major political parties.

The ECP also rejected the Senate's resolution and clarified that elections will be held on February 8, 2024.

All major political parties in Pakistan, shocked by a controversial resolution passed by the Senate to delay the general elections scheduled for February 8, have displayed rare unity in demanding no change in the schedule of the polls.

