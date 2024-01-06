Left Menu

Fresh resolution seeking the holding of elections on Feb 8 was submitted in Pakistan’s Senate

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-01-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 17:36 IST
Fresh resolution seeking the holding of elections on Feb 8 was submitted in Pakistan’s Senate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Terming as “unconstitutional and undemocratic,” the resolution passed by the Senate on Friday seeking a delay in the scheduled February 8 polls, a new resolution was submitted to it on Saturday emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensuring the timely conduct of the elections.

The development comes less than 24 hours after the Senate on Friday approved a non-binding resolution seeking a delay in the general election, citing cold weather and security concerns leading to an increase in the political uncertainty ahead of the planned polls on February 8.

According to Dawn.com, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a fresh resolution in the Senate secretariat, urging that polls should be conducted on time.

However, the inclusion of the resolution in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Senate remains uncertain, as the date for the session has not been confirmed, the report said.

“I introduce this resolution in the House, asserting that conducting elections is a constitutional requirement. It is the fundamental responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure the timely holding of elections,” the report quoted the draft of the resolution.

The resolution further stated that a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the polls was in the field while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced that elections would be held on February 8.

The Dawn report termed the resolution passed on Friday by the Senate seeking a delay in polls as ''unconstitutional and undemocratic'' and that the JI senator’s resolution emphasised that “the Senate lacked the authority to act contrary to constitutional mandates.” “Therefore, this resolution calls for the insistence that free and fair elections be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it asserted. It also called for ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.

“It urged the nullification of the resolution passed by the upper house on Friday,” the report said.

On Friday, the resolution, which was tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament was passed when just 14 lawmakers out of 100 members were present.

The move was slammed as “unconstitutional” by major political parties.

The ECP also rejected the Senate's resolution and clarified that elections will be held on February 8, 2024.

All major political parties in Pakistan, shocked by a controversial resolution passed by the Senate to delay the general elections scheduled for February 8, have displayed rare unity in demanding no change in the schedule of the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024