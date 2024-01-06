Jordan army says it killed drug and weapons smugglers coming from Syria
Jordan's army said on Saturday a number of drug and weapons smugglers were killed in clashes that began at dawn as they infiltrated from Syria across its northern border.
The army had earlier said it was chasing large numbers of smugglers carrying hauls of drugs and weapons, who had crossed the border under cover of heavy fog.
